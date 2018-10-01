Italy hikes budget deficit target for 2019-2021 | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Italian stocks have tumbled after populist leaders triumphed over their fiscally conservative economy minister and pushed through a big-spending budget that could threaten financial stability. The ruling parties have also set a target for the budget deficit- but it is higher than what the EU recommended. And it may make it hard to cut spending and pay down its almost $3 trillion debt. Regan des Vignes has the details. For more on the story, we speak to TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #Italy #BudgetDeficit #Finance
October 1, 2018
