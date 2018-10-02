World Share

Khatt: Egypt's Calligraphic Landscape | Street Art | Showcase

Often times, when we hear the word 'calligraphy' we think of artful penmanship, elaborately drawn onto the pages of a book. But in Egypt, a collaboration between a graphic design scholar and a photographer has resulted in a book documenting the ancient art in a way most of us aren't familiar with. 'Khatt: Egypt's Calligraphic Landscape' takes its readers on a sightseeing tour of various works dotted across the country's cities and countryside. And one of its creators, Basma Hamdy, joins Showcase to talk more about it.