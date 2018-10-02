POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Khatt: Egypt's Calligraphic Landscape | Street Art | Showcase
06:30
World
Khatt: Egypt's Calligraphic Landscape | Street Art | Showcase
Often times, when we hear the word 'calligraphy' we think of artful penmanship, elaborately drawn onto the pages of a book. But in Egypt, a collaboration between a graphic design scholar and a photographer has resulted in a book documenting the ancient art in a way most of us aren't familiar with. 'Khatt: Egypt's Calligraphic Landscape' takes its readers on a sightseeing tour of various works dotted across the country's cities and countryside. And one of its creators, Basma Hamdy, joins Showcase to talk more about it.
October 2, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?