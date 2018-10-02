What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war

World Share

Is China spying on the United States?

Last year it emerged that Beijing had destroyed a Washington espionage ring in China, executing many US informants. And Donald Trump has just accused China of meddling in the upcoming US mid-term elections. Guests: James Lewis Senior vice president and program director Center for Strategic and International Studies Xu Qinduo Political analyst specialising in Chinese affairs Glenn Carle Former CIA officer #China #US #Spy