Abiy Ahmed: Ethiopia’s great reformer?
14:04
World
Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is the first leader from the Oromo people, an ethnic group that has felt politically marginalized for years. But with Abiy at the helm things seem to be improving. Although the ethnic conflict has been rife during his term. 23 were killed in an Oromo heartland, leading to protests urging the government to restore law and order. Natalie Poyhonen has been following Abiy’s rise and has this exclusive report from Addis Ababa.
October 2, 2018
