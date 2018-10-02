World Share

High Seas: Relief to troubled waters?

The High Seas are a vast expanse of water and home to 90 percent of marine life but are largely unregulated. Fishing, research, deep-sea mining - all can take place at the expense of the environment. Now the United Nations has launched negotiations for an international treaty to protect the oceans. But when it comes to regulation, many countries don't want to get caught in the drag net. Joining us is Harriet Harden-Davies, Research Fellow working on high seas governance at the Australian National Centre for Ocean Resources and Security; Kristina Gjerde, Senior High Seas Policy Adviser for the International Union for Conservation of Nature; Tony Long, CEO of Global Fishing Watch; and Diva Amon, Deep sea Biologist at the Natural History Museum. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #Highseas #UNTreaty #Climatechange