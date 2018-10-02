Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
A woman who has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Juventus superstar. In her suit, she says the five-time World Player of the Year, paid her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Ronaldo's legal team describe the claim as blatantly illegal. Lance Santos reports. Also, Der Spiegel’s Sports Editor Christoph Winterbach was one of the journalists that broke the story and spoke to Beyond The Game. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #RonaldoRapeAccusations #RonaldoInvestigation #MeToo
October 2, 2018
