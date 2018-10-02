World Share

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo accused of rape

A woman who has accused Cristiano Ronaldo of raping her in 2009, has filed a civil lawsuit against the Juventus superstar. In her suit, she says the five-time World Player of the Year, paid her to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Ronaldo's legal team describe the claim as blatantly illegal. Lance Santos reports. Also, Der Spiegel's Sports Editor Christoph Winterbach was one of the journalists that broke the story and spoke to Beyond The Game.