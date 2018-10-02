World Share

Brexit Talks: Johnson labels May's Chequers plan a 'cheat'

The British Conservative Party is meeting for its annual conference in the city of Birmingham. Prime Minister Theresa May is under intense pressure over her Brexit negotiations, and faces fierce criticism even from her senior colleagues. One of them, the former foreign minister, Boris Johnson, spoke on Tuesday. He continued to condemn her tactics, calling for the UK to adopt a far tougher stance with the EU. Simon McGregor-Wood reports. #Brexit #ChequersPlan #TheresaMay