How polarized are Brazil's voters?
15:52
World
Far right Presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro's popularity has surged after he survived an assassination attempt. But this week, the chants of support turned into cries of Ele Nao -- Portuguese for 'Not Him'. Tens of thousands of women have taken to the streets in protest, upset over the frontrunner who once told a congresswoman she wasn't worthy of being raped. So, while Brazil has been fractured over the jailing of ministers and former President Lula da Silva; are we also seeing a culture war leading into Sunday's presidential vote? Guests: Julio Morais Founder Public Administration Institute Natalia de Campos Co-founder Defend Democracy in Brazil Anthony Pereira Director Brazil Institute at King's College London #Eleicoes2018 #EleicoesDebate #BrazilElections2018
October 3, 2018
