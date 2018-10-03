POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is this the end of Brazil's Workers' party?
20:24
World
Is this the end of Brazil's Workers' party?
While The Workers’ Party pulled Brazil out of debt and transformed the nation into a major player on the global stage; it also has seen its founder, former President Lula da Silva, jailed on corruption charges. Can Fernando Haddad, who's running second in the polls, reclaim the party’s former glory by becoming president on Sunday? Guests: Valeska Martins Lula da Silva's lawyer Peter Collecott Former British Ambassador to Brazil Julio Morais Founder of the Public Administration Institute Natalia de Campos Co-founder of the Defend Democracy in Brazil #Eleicoes2018 #EleicoesDebate #BrazilElections2018
October 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?