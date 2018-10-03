World Share

The Cape Town Marathon grows and draws thousands of runners

The Cape Town Marathon is establishing itself as one of Africa's premier athletics events. The race has only been around for four years, but already boasts superior IAAF status. More than 20 thousand athletes from around the world took part in running events over the weekend. Robin Adams reports.