Indonesia Disaster: Search for survivors as aid trickles into Palu

Officials say the number of people killed in Indonesia has soared - rising to above 14-hundred. It's been five days since an earthquake and tsunami devastated the island of Sulawesi - and authorities worry time is running out for anyone still alive - stuck beneath fallen buildings. But there's also an increasingly desperate situation on the ground for survivors - who are struggling to get access to food and basic supplies. Bruce Harrison has more. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake