Brazil Religion: Candomble and Umbanda worshipers under attack
02:18
World
Roughly a half million people in Brazil participate in religions brought to the Americas hundreds of years ago by African slaves. Practitioners of Candomble and Umbanda worship ancestral spirits that they say guide people through the world. But these religions are under attack from a growing evangelical Christian movement. Michael Fox brings us this story from Rio de Janeiro. #Brazil #Candomble #Umbanda
October 3, 2018
