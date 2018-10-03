POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
South African farmers struggle after drought | Money Talks
02:23
BizTech
South African farmers struggle after drought | Money Talks
Strict water restrictions in Cape Town, South Africa have finally been relaxed. The city's worst drought in recorded history forced officials to limit residents to 50 litres of water per person, per day. Now, it'll be increased to 70 litres because the dams are finally re-filling. But for those in the agricultural sector, the nightmare isn't over. Melanie Rice reports. #SouthAfrica #Drought #WaterShortage
October 3, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?