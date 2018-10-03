BizTech Share

Canada joins Mexico, US in replacing NAFTA | Money Talks

After more than a year of talks, the US and Canada have finally reached a deal to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico. The new deal covers a region that trades more than $1 trillion annually and will be known as the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement. US President Donald Trump has called it the most important trade deal the US has made so far- but just how different is it from NAFTA? Liz Maddock takes a look. And for more, we speak to TRT World's Editor-at-large Craig Copetas. #NAFTA #USMCA #NorthAmerica