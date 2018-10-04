POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Will the India-Pakistan conflict ever end?
Will the India-Pakistan conflict ever end?
After India rejected Imran Khan’s peace offer, the tension between India and Pakistan soared, with Khan calling Narendra Modi a small man occupying a big office. So is there any chance of a rapprochement between India and Pakistan? Or will relations only worsen under Khan? Shezad Chaudhary Security analyst and former Air Vice-Marshal in the Pakistani Air Force Dr. Ashok Behuria Senior fellow South Asia Centre of the Institute for Defense Studies and Analysis Dr. Syed Zafar Islam Spokesman for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP. #Pakistan #India #ImranKhan
October 4, 2018
