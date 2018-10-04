Derek Doneen | In Conversation | Showcase

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
As the International Antalya Film Festival rolls along, TRT World reporter Alican Pamir had the chance to sit down with director Derek Doneen. The visionary documentarian won the Grand Jury Prize at this year's Sundance Film Festival with Kailash. Now the same feature is competing at Antalya under a new title: 'The Price of Free'. Doneen spoke to Alican about how filmmakers can use cinema as a tool to raise awareness and what it feels like to be an indie director in the digital age.
October 4, 2018
