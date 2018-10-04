POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Can China wean itself off the world's reserve currency? | Money Talks
02:08
BizTech
Can China wean itself off the world's reserve currency? | Money Talks
China's locking horns with the US over trade, but it's still keen to borrow in dollars. Beijing's hired a dozen banks to help sell US denominated bonds to the tune of $3 billion. Can China wean itself off the world's reserve currency? Our senior business producer Mobin Nasir put this question to the managing partner of the China India Institute, Haiyan Wang, who's in Istanbul for the TRT World Forum. #China #Currency
October 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?