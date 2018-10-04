POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Shipping industry leaders meet at Hong Kong Maritime Forum | Money Talks
The trade war between the US and China is threatening the global economy. But few sectors are likely to feel as threatened as the shipping industry. Maritime transport leaders and experts have been meeting in Hong Kong to discuss their response to the crisis. And it's not the only threat looming. Joel Flynn was also there and sent this report. #HongKong #Shipping #TradeWars
October 4, 2018
