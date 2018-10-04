European carmakers gear up to go electric | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The European Parliament has voted to back tougher carbon dioxide emission standards for cars, despite strong opposition from the auto industry. Members voted to lower emissions by 20% by 2025, and 40% by 2030. But Europe's carmakers already know they must move away from petrol and diesel - and they're betting heavily on electric cars. Elena Casas reports from the Paris Motor Show. Jack Parrock joins us for more on the story. #ElectricCars #Automotive #EU
October 4, 2018
