POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Turkey’s inflation at highest level in 15 years | Money Talks
04:53
BizTech
Turkey’s inflation at highest level in 15 years | Money Talks
Turkey's inflation rate climbed to a near 15-year high in September. The collapse of the lira this year has driven consumer prices sharply higher. They soared for a sixth straight month. But Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak says he is confident the Turkish economy is taking a turn for the better. For more, we speak to Roberto d'Ambrosio, CEO of financial markets research firm Alpari. #Turkey #CurrencyCrisis #Inflation
October 4, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?