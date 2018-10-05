POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Antalya Film Festival Line-Up | Festivals | Showcase
06:34
World
Antalya Film Festival Line-Up | Festivals | Showcase
How do you go about picking films to scope from a festival line-up that consists of nothing but critically acclaimed, award-winning motion pictures? That's precisely the dilemma moviegoers are facing at the 55th International Antalya Film Festival. To help remedy that, TRT World reporter Alican Pamir decided to lend a cinematic guiding hand by compiling a roundup of must-see feature films. And to talk more about this year's selection, Alican Pamir himself joins Showcase from the festival.
October 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?