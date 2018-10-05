World Share

Brazil Elections: Millions of voters prepare for Sunday poll

Brazil's election campaign is drawing to a close - with a far-right presidential candidate, Gire Bolson-aro in the lead. He's just a few points ahead of the left-wing hopeful Fernando Haddad... though no party is expected to win a majority in the first round. Millions of voters will head to the polls on Sunday. Sandra Gathman looks at the twists and turns of Brazil's dramatic race. #BrazilElections #FernandoHaddad #GireBolsonaro