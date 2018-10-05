POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
TRT World Forum 2018: Lebanon a proxy battleground? | Iran’s influence | Italy’s refugee treatment
52:00
World
TRT World Forum 2018: Lebanon a proxy battleground? | Iran’s influence | Italy’s refugee treatment
Special edition of the Newsmakers from the TRT World Forum. We examine soaring tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, and ask if Lebanon could become a proxy battleground. Plus, we discuss whether Iran is meddling in the region. And, we look at how Italy’s right-wing government has responded to the refugee crisis. #TheNewsmakers #TRTWorldForum #Special
October 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?