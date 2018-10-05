POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Is Conor McGregor racist?
02:41
World
Is Conor McGregor racist?
Conor McGregor sipped whiskey and boasted he would need just one round to defeat Khabib Nurmagomedov at their first press conference. He even offered a alcoholic beverage to the Muslims fighter. However, he was submitted on the night of the fight before the chaos started and Nurmagomedov jumped over the cage to attack McGregor’s team mate, Dillon Danis. Does McGregor take it too far with some of his comments? #Khabib #UFC229 #AndStill
October 5, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?