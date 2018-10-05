BizTech Share

Earthquake aftermath to stifle ASEAN's largest economy | Money Talks

Indonesia is still reeling from the deadly earthquake and tsunami that hit the island of Sulawesi last week. The disasters struck an area that was home to 1.4 million people. And as Paolo Montecillo reports, the aftermath will add pressure to government finances that are already stretched. Journalist Bruce Harrison has been in Sulawesi all week, covering the rescue effort. He explains how the disaster has put President Joko Widodo under fire. #Indonesia #Earthquake #Tsunami