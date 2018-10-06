World Share

Kavanaug Controversy: US Senate votes to advance Kavanaugh decision

Brett Kavanaugh now seems certain to be appointed as a US Supreme Court justice following a preliminary vote in the Senate. Although one Republican senator voted against his confirmation, a Democrat voted in favour.. preserving the majority of two. A final vote will be held this weekend. During one of the most bitter nomination processes in US history.. Kavanaugh had to deny accusations of sexual assault. From Washington, our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.