Cameroon Election: African state to vote amid security challenges
02:33
World
Cameroon Election: African state to vote amid security challenges
Cameroonians will also vote for their next president on Sunday. They'll chose between the current leader Paul Biya and eight opposition candidates hoping to end his 36-year rule. But armed separatists have threatened to disrupt elections in the Anglophone regions, raising questions about safety during the polls. Adesewa Josh reports from the capital, Yaounde. #CameroonElections #PaulBiya
October 6, 2018
