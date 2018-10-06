POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nobel Peace Prize goes to anti-rape activists
01:50
World
Nobel Peace Prize goes to anti-rape activists
Denis Mukwege, a gynaecologist treating victims of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nadia Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi woman and survivor of sexual slavery by Daesh in Iraq have been jointly awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize. They are awarded for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence against the ones who suffer most in conflicts; women and children. #Nobel #Yazidi #Mukwege
October 6, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?