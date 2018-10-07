World Share

Sources: Turkey believes Saudi reporter killed

We begin with breaking news from here in Turkey where it's being reported that a prominent Saudi journalist has possibly been murdered inside Saudi Arabia's consulate in Istanbul. Jamal Kash-oh-gi has been missing since entering the embassy on Tuesday. Saudi denies the murder claims, and earlier invited journalists inside the consulate to prove he's not there. #JamalKashohgi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiArabia