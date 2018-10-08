World Share

Brazil Election: Bolsonaro wins first round of presidential poll

In Brazil where the far right candidate Jair Bolsonaro has won the first round of the presidential election. He's taken around 47 percent of votes, just three percent short of an outright victory. His main rival is Fernando Haddad from the Workers' Party. Haddad will contest the run-off after collecting 29 percent of the vote. Sandra Gathmann has this report.