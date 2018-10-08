POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World Forum Day 2 - Session 4: Fostering Global Consciousness in Times of Crisis
76:39
World
Moderator: Ghida Fakhry (TRT World Presenter) Keynote: Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan • İbrahim Eren (Director General and Chairman of TRT) • Francesco Rocca (President of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies). • Børge Brende (President of World Economic Forum) • Pierre Krähenbühl (Commissioner-General of UNRWA) #TRTWorldForum
October 8, 2018
