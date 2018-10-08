World Share

Climate Change: Report says temperatures heading to 3°C increase

It's possible the world could become unrecognizable. That's the message from a UN panel on climate change. For decades scientists have said the rise in average global temperature must be kept below two degrees Celsius to avoid catastrophic impacts. But the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says we could be heading towards something much worse. Reagan Des Vignes reports. #Climatechange #GloabalWarming