03:19
BizTech
Former chief minister arrested on graft charges | Money Talks
The former chief minister of Pakistan’s Punjab province, Shahbaz Sharif, has been arrested on corruption charges. And Islamabad says it's investigating thousands of others over assets owned outside the country. The crackdown on tax evasion comes as the government tries to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund to avert an external account crisis. But the IMF says the government needs to do more, if it wants to borrow more. TRT World's Senior Business Producer Mobin Nasir joins us for more on the story. #Pakistan #Corruption #ShahbazSharif
October 9, 2018
