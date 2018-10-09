POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Modi under pressure as rupee hits record low | Money Talks
04:45
BizTech
Modi under pressure as rupee hits record low | Money Talks
The Reserve Bank of India has held off on hiking interest rates, shocking analysts and sending the rupee to a fresh record low. The currency's weakness has been a source of misery for millions, especially for a key segment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's base. Paolo Montecillo reports. Prime Minister Modi was also busy this week hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin for their countries' annual bilateral summit. India has been trying to strengthen energy and security ties with Moscow, while also balancing its alliance with the US. Neha Poonia has more from New Delhi. #India #CurrencyCrisis #Modi
October 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?