Post-bout free-for-all eclipses UFC title fight
07:13
World
The aftermath to Khabib Nurmagomedov's win over Conor McGregor was so bad it even shocked Mike Tyson, a man who's no stranger to causing chaos in Las Vegas. But will the brawl hurt the UFC's image, or enhance it? Here's Talha Duman. But the question is, is this a case of no such thing as bad publicity, or has the sport's reputation been damaged? MMA journalist Ade Oladipo joined us from London to go through the fight. Beyond The Game is a five times a week show that tells you everything you need to know about your favourite sports. We’ll be at the biggest events bringing you exclusive features and the best interviews. It is your one stop shop for sport, Monday to Friday at 1630 GMT. Beyond The Game: http://trt.world/beyondthegame #Khabib #UFC229 #AndStill
October 8, 2018
More Videos
