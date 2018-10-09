International Antalya Film Festival Award Ceremony | Festivals | Showcase

World Share

The largest cinema event of Anatolia's Mediterranean region has come to an end. This year's edition of the International Antalya Film Festival saw some of the biggest movies of 2018 in competition. And it's no surprise, the closing awards ceremony in itself was a glittery celebration of cinema. To talk more about who ended up lifting the coveted Golden Orange Award and more, Showcase reporter Alican Pamir joins us in the studio after spending all of last week at the 55th International Antalya Film Festival. #AntalyaFilmFestival #Cinema #Showcase