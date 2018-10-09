POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Did Saudi Arabia murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi?
03:37
World
Did Saudi Arabia murder journalist Jamal Khashoggi?
Jamal Khasgoggi was once an adviser to the Saudi royal family, but in recent years he became one of their most vocal critics. Especially of the policies of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Khashoggi claimed that under his rule the Kingdom could never be a democracy. And it was this type of criticism that some believe may have led to his murder. Last week Khashoggi entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul - and he hasn't been seen since. Turkish authorities have suggested he could have been killed and dismembered, but Riyadh categorically denies this. Hyder Abbasi reports. #JamalKhashoggi #SaudiArabia #MohammedbinSalman
October 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?