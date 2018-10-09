World Share

Could more lives have been saved after the earthquake in Indonesia?

Indonesia was hit with a catastrophic earthquake and tsunami, death toll stands at almost 2,000. Relatives of those still missing eagerly wait for any news. But now the government has announced it will end its search. And those that remain unaccounted for will be presumed dead. Now questions are being asked if the country should have been better prepared. Natalie Poyhonen reports. #Indonesia #Tsunami #Earthquake