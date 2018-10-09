POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Should Indonesia have been better prepared for disaster?
Should Indonesia have been better prepared for disaster?
Eight days after a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and tsunami devastated central Sulawesi, Indonesia, the death toll continues to climb. The official figure has now surpassed 1,900 and there are more than 2,500 injured. Indonesia is no stranger to natural disasters and now questions are being asked if the country should have been better prepared. Guests: Suprayoga Hadi – Senior Planner of Indonesia’s National Development Planning Agency Robert Weiss – Associate Professor of Natural Hazards at Virginia Tech #Indonesia #Naturaldisaster #Tsunami
October 9, 2018
