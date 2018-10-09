POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
TRT World Forum Day 2 - Closing Session with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
74:59
World
TRT World Forum Day 2 - Closing Session with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
TRT World Forum Day 2 - Closing Session: In Pursuit of Justice in a Fragmented World Moderator: Fatih Er (Director of News, Programmes and Visual at TRT World) • Recep Tayyip Erdogan (President of the Republic of Turkey) The 2018 TRT World Forum aims to build of the successes of the inaugural forum held last year in Istanbul. The 2018 Forum aspires to continue engaging the world’s leading thinkers and decision makers in order to address the most pressing issues and challenges of our time. This includes a promotion and celebration of the richness and diversity of global voices and a focus on developing alternative strategies to confront the challenges facing our world.
October 9, 2018
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?