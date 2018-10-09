World Share

Germany and Russian Energy: EU Captive to the Kremlin?

Angela Merkel and Vladimir Putin have had something of an odd-couple relationship. She speaks fluent Russian and he speaks fluent German but there has always been a cool distance between the two. But as Germany's reliance on Russian energy looks set to increase, we ask whether Berlin -- and thus the EU -- is becoming something of a captive to the Kremlin?