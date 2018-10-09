World Share

South Africa paceman Vernon Philander: Exclusive Interview

Australia are back in test action for the first time since that controversial series in South Africa that saw three players banned for ball tampering. It also resulted in the Aussies falling to their worst defeat in 90 years. Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander had a big hand in Australia's 492-run loss. Robin Adams spent some time with him in Cape Town.