Kill Bill, 15 years on | Cinema | Showcase
09:16
World
While many films go on to become classics, not everybody can do it like Quentin Tarantino, especially considering he's a self-confessed 'thief'. And it was in 2003 that he decided to give something back from the spoils of 1970s Kung Fu flicks, with a bold film about a bride, out on a slashing trail of murderous revenge. To talk about Kill Bill and what to expect from Quentin Tarantino in the future, Showcase is joined from London by Ian Nathan. He is an author and film critic who is writing a book titled 'Quentin Tarantino: The iconic filmmaker and his work' that will be published soon.
October 10, 2018
More Videos
