Could Saudi Arabia survive without US?
01:58
World
Could Saudi Arabia survive without US?
US President Donald Trump has expressed concerns over Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's whereabouts. Riyadh insists he safely left the consulate here in Istanbul last week. But American officials are urging a transparent investigation into what happened to him. The incident is the latest strain between the US and Saudi Arabia, after Trump's claims earlier this month that King Salman wouldn't remain in power for two weeks without US support. Is that accurate? Shoaib Hasan reports. #SaudiArabia #JamalKhashoggi #DonaldTrump
October 10, 2018
