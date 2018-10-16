POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Missing Saudi Journalist: One suspect heads Saudi defence forensics
03:57
World
Missing Saudi Journalist: One suspect heads Saudi defence forensics
It's been a week since high-profile Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi vanished, and answers are more elusive than ever. The biggest questions are: was he killed inside the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul by Saudi agents, or has he been abducted and is still alive? All we do know is he's disappeared, and that Turkish investigators will now search the consulate. #Khashoggi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiArabia
October 16, 2018
