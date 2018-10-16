World Share

Missing Saudi Journalist: New pictures show suspects in Istanbul airport

Turkey has identified eight of the fifteen suspects connected to the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Kashoggi. Among them were a forensics expert and a senior intelligence officer, who arrived in Turkey on the day he went missing. Exclusive footage obtained by TRT World shows the suspected assassination team entering and leaving the airport in Istanbul. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #Khashoggi #SaudiJournalist #SaudiArabia