IMF trims global growth forecast on trade war | Money Talks

The International Monetary Fund has warned the trade war between the US and China risks making the world a "poorer and more dangerous place". In its latest assessment of the global economy, the IMF has downgraded its forecast for growth this year and next. It says the ongoing trade battle between the world's two economic giants will significantly impact the global economic recovery. And emerging markets may be the biggest victims. We spoke to Patrick Fok, who is at the IMF-World Bank annual meetings under way in Bali, for reaction on the global growth downgrade. #IMF #TradeWars #WorldBank
October 11, 2018
