Bolsonaro wins first round of presidential poll | Money Talks

It's probably one of the most polarizing elections Brazil has ever seen. Jair Bolsonaro has won nearly half the votes in the first round of the presidential election. If he pulls off a win in the second round, it will mean a major shift to the right for South America's biggest economy. Auskar Surbakti has more. Sandra Gathman sent us an update from the capital Brasilia. #Brazil #Bolsonaro