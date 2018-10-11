BizTech Share

Northern Ireland's DUP defiant on Brexit border | Money Talks

Brexit negotiations are heading for a showdown at an EU summit next week. And just ahead of the meeting, Northern Irish politicians have gone on the offensive in Brussels. We caught up with Irish economist and author David McWilliams at the TRT World Forum in Istanbul last week. He says the UK will have to bow to EU conditions and believes the global trend of protectionism will not persist. #Brexit #NorthernIreland