Writers and their cats | Literature | Showcase

French writer Colette once said: "Our best friends have no fewer than four feet." She along with other brilliant writers - from Ernest Hemingway to Margaret Atwood - have found both solace and inspiration in cats. Long considered as a scribe's best companion, they've found their way into many authors homes and hearts. But what exactly makes a cat a writer's best friend? To answer that, Showcase is joined by Gerard Brennan who is an author that has three cats of his own.
October 11, 2018
